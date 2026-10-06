Indian Navy secures ₹661.50cr BrahMos systems deal for supersonic strikes
India
The Indian Navy just scored a ₹661.50 crore deal for new BrahMos Fire Control Systems and launchers.
These high-tech additions will help warships hit land and sea targets at extended ranges and at supersonic speeds, strengthening India's maritime security architecture and defense capabilities.
Minimum 68% technology made in India
At least 68% of the tech will be made in India, giving a boost to local businesses and creating jobs over a period of three years.
This move is part of the government's bigger plan to rely less on imports and grow India's own defense industry.