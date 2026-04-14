Indian Navy to equip 6 stealth corvettes with Kongsberg Kamewa India Apr 14, 2026

The Indian Navy is stepping up its game with advanced Kamewa waterjet systems from Norway's Kongsberg Maritime, set to power six next-generation stealth corvettes built with Cochin Shipyard.

These ships are designed for speed, stealth, and serious firepower: think eight BrahMos and 24 VL-SRAM missiles each, making them a big deal for India's naval strength.