Indian Navy to equip 6 stealth corvettes with Kongsberg Kamewa
India
The Indian Navy is stepping up its game with advanced Kamewa waterjet systems from Norway's Kongsberg Maritime, set to power six next-generation stealth corvettes built with Cochin Shipyard.
These ships are designed for speed, stealth, and serious firepower: think eight BrahMos and 24 VL-SRAM missiles each, making them a big deal for India's naval strength.
Waterjets quieter and more maneuverable
Waterjet propulsion is not just cool tech: it means quieter, smoother rides (more than 50% less noise at high speeds), better maneuverability, and the ability to operate in shallow waters.
Plus, no exposed propellers make these ships tougher to target.