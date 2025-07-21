Next Article
Indian Navy's new rescue ship can dive 300m underwater
INS Nistar is the Indian Navy's latest homegrown ship built for tough underwater missions.
It's packed with smart tech like a Dynamic Positioning system that uses GPS and sensors to keep the vessel steady—even when the sea gets rough—so it doesn't drift off course during critical operations.
INS Nistar boosts India's self-reliance in maritime tech
This ship can support deep-sea diving up to 300 meters and acts as a "mother ship" for submarine rescues, helping save lives when things go wrong underwater. It also sends out remote-controlled vehicles to explore significant depths.
With its parts largely made in India, INS Nistar is a big step for India's self-reliance in maritime tech and boosts our ability to handle emergencies in the Indo-Pacific region.