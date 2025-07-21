Indian Navy's new rescue ship can dive 300m underwater

INS Nistar boosts India's self-reliance in maritime tech

This ship can support deep-sea diving up to 300 meters and acts as a "mother ship" for submarine rescues, helping save lives when things go wrong underwater. It also sends out remote-controlled vehicles to explore significant depths.

With its parts largely made in India, INS Nistar is a big step for India's self-reliance in maritime tech and boosts our ability to handle emergencies in the Indo-Pacific region.