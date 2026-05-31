Indian officials warn Pakistan-administered Kashmir signals aiding terror in J&K
Indian officials are raising alarms about a surge of telecom signals from Pakistan-administered Kashmir into Jammu and Kashmir.
With more towers popping up along the border, these signals are helping terror groups stay connected and even trying to sneak past Indian security systems.
It's a technology twist that's making things tricky for local authorities.
Indian agencies working to block signals
These rogue signals aren't just crossing borders. They could let jailed militants in Jammu and Kashmir talk to their networks or plot escapes.
To fight back, Indian agencies are working on technological solutions to block or neutralize these transmissions.
The government is keeping a close eye on the situation as agencies work on technological solutions to block or neutralize the signals.