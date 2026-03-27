Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum say pumps stocked
Rumors about gasoline and diesel shortages have been making the rounds on social media, but India's major state-run oil firms want everyone to relax.
Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum say their pumps are fully stocked and running as usual, even with all the global tension in West Asia.
They're asking people not to panic buy, since that just messes up normal supply.
Fuel pump prices unchanged in India
Despite some wild swings in global oil markets lately, fuel prices at the pump haven't changed in India.
As of March 26, 2026, gasoline is ₹94.77 a liter and diesel is ₹87.67 a liter in Delhi—pretty much what you'd expect.
Even though premium fuels got a recent bump (about ₹2 more for fancy gasoline), and industrial diesel saw a bigger jump, regular users aren't really feeling it thanks to India sourcing oil from over 40 countries like Russia and Iran.