Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum say pumps stocked

Fuel pump prices unchanged in India

Despite some wild swings in global oil markets lately, fuel prices at the pump haven't changed in India.

As of March 26, 2026, gasoline is ₹94.77 a liter and diesel is ₹87.67 a liter in Delhi—pretty much what you'd expect.

Even though premium fuels got a recent bump (about ₹2 more for fancy gasoline), and industrial diesel saw a bigger jump, regular users aren't really feeling it thanks to India sourcing oil from over 40 countries like Russia and Iran.