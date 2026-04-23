Indian Oil's Siddhartha Agarwal says Karnataka faces no fuel shortage
Good news for anyone worried about running out of gasoline, diesel, or cooking gas in Karnataka: officials say there's no shortage, even with demand going up.
Bengaluru's fuel stations are open as usual, and the state's supply chain is holding strong.
Siddhartha Agarwal from Indian Oil Corporation reassured everyone that things are running smoothly.
Karnataka digital LPG bookings exceed 94%
A big refinery in the state helps keep gasoline and diesel flowing, and the government is cracking down on hoarding while asking people not to panic-buy.
LPG deliveries are getting quicker too: digital bookings now make up over 94% of orders, making distribution smoother.
The state is also pushing smaller LPG cylinders for those who need them most and expanding CNG networks to offer more clean energy options.