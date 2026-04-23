Indian Oil's Siddhartha Agarwal says Karnataka faces no fuel shortage

Karnataka digital LPG bookings exceed 94%

A big refinery in the state helps keep gasoline and diesel flowing, and the government is cracking down on hoarding while asking people not to panic-buy.

LPG deliveries are getting quicker too: digital bookings now make up over 94% of orders, making distribution smoother.

The state is also pushing smaller LPG cylinders for those who need them most and expanding CNG networks to offer more clean energy options.