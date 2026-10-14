Indian passport climbs to 84th on Henley Passport Index

The Indian passport just climbed to 84th place in the Henley Passport Index for October 2026.

But here's the catch: Indians can now access 55 destinations, including visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival, and electronic travel authorisation options, two fewer than last year.

India shares its new spot with Algeria and Mauritania.

The rankings are based on data from IATA, counting visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival facilities, and electronic travel authorisations.