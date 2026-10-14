Indian passport climbs to 84th on Henley Passport Index
The Indian passport just climbed to 84th place in the Henley Passport Index for October 2026.
But here's the catch: Indians can now access 55 destinations, including visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival, and electronic travel authorisation options, two fewer than last year.
India shares its new spot with Algeria and Mauritania.
The rankings are based on data from IATA, counting visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival facilities, and electronic travel authorisations.
Singapore tops list with 193 destinations
Singapore tops the list with access to 193 destinations, while Japan, South Korea, and the UAE aren't far behind.
For Indian travelers, popular spots like Bhutan, Fiji, and Malaysia still offer easy entry (though rules can change).
Before booking your next trip, it's smart to double-check each country's latest requirements!