Indian pilot stops Flydubai hijacking, prompts scanners at 8 airports
India
After a recent hijacking attempt on a flydubai flight was stopped by an Indian pilot, India is moving quickly to upgrade airport security.
Full-body scanners are set to be rolled out at eight airports, aiming to make flying safer and prevent similar scares in the future.
Millimeter-wave scanners show basic outlines
The first rollout covers Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.
These new scanners use millimeter-wave tech to spot hidden items without physical contact. Plus, they only show a basic outline for privacy.
Authorities are also investigating the flydubai incident closely and looking at more ways to keep travelers safe going forward.