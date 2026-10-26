Indian publishers NDTV and Network18 sue government over privacy law
India
21 major news publishers in India, including NDTV and Network18, are suing the government over a new privacy law.
They say the rules could make it harder to protect their sources and do investigative reporting, just as the government is rolling out new digital data protections.
Publishers warn law threatens investigations
Publishers argue that needing consent from people under investigation could slow down or block important stories, and letting people erase their data might wipe out legitimate news reports.
They're also uneasy about authorities getting broad access to personal data, which could scare off whistleblowers and put journalists' sources at risk.
The lawsuit highlights growing concerns about press freedom in India compared to places like the European Union.