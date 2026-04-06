Indian Railways allows boarding station change 30 minutes before departure
India
Good news for train travelers: Indian Railways will now let you change your boarding station up to just 30 minutes before the train leaves, instead of the old 24-hour rule.
This update, starting April 1, 2026, is meant to make life easier if your plans suddenly shift.
Confirmed and RAC tickets eligible
This perk is for anyone with a confirmed or RAC ticket (sorry, wait-listed folks).
You can update your boarding point quickly on the IRCTC website, app, or at PRS counters.
The new system also comes with updated cancelation and refund rules to help you avoid extra hassle when plans change last minute.