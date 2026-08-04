Indian Railways alters 845 trains for Ganga bridge near Mokama
Planning a train trip soon?
Indian Railways is pausing or rerouting 845 trains between September 21 and October 4, 2026, so they can connect a brand-new double-line bridge over the Ganga near Mokama, Bihar.
This big project, worth ₹1,491.47 crore, aims to build a parallel double-line rail bridge over the Ganga to improve rail connectivity and capacity, while the existing single-line bridge cannot be doubled because of technical limitations.
Cancelations and diversions across 5 states
During these two weeks, expect 338 cancelations, 384 diversions, plus some trains starting or ending at different stations.
The changes impact long-distance and local trains across Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, especially around major stops like Barauni Junction and Dinkar Gram Simaria.
If you're traveling during this time, definitely check your train's schedule before heading out!
The new bridge is part of a bigger push to improve rail travel in eastern India.