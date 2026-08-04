Indian Railways alters 845 trains for Ganga bridge near Mokama

During these two weeks, expect 338 cancelations, 384 diversions, plus some trains starting or ending at different stations.

The changes impact long-distance and local trains across Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, especially around major stops like Barauni Junction and Dinkar Gram Simaria.

If you're traveling during this time, definitely check your train's schedule before heading out!

The new bridge is part of a bigger push to improve rail travel in eastern India.