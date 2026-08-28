Indian Railways doubles littering fine to ₹1,000 under new rules
What's the story
The Indian Railways has increased the penalty for littering on its premises. Passengers and others caught violating cleanliness rules will now be fined ₹1,000, according to The Indian Express. The new rule was notified by the Ministry of Railways in the Official Gazette on August 24 under the Indian Railways (Penalties for Activities Affecting Cleanliness at Railway Premises) Amendment Rules, 2026. The revised rules replace an earlier provision that had a maximum penalty of ₹500.
Expanded restrictions
Other prohibited activities
The amended rules not only deal with littering but also other activities such as cooking, bathing, spitting, and urinating on railway premises.
Defacement of railway property is also prohibited under the new rules.
Passengers are not allowed to put up posters or write on train coaches without permission.
This means that writing or drawing on railway property can land you in trouble.
Vendor obligations
Responsibilities of authorized vendors and hawkers
Authorized vendors and hawkers on railway premises are now required to keep dustbins or suitable waste containers. They must ensure proper disposal of waste.
This makes it clear that keeping railway premises clean is a shared responsibility between passengers and service providers.
The rules also specify which railway officials can enforce these provisions and collect penalties, including Station Masters, Ticket Collectors from the Commercial Department, officials of equivalent rank in the Operating Department, etc.
Legal consequences
What happens if someone refuses to pay the penalty?
If someone refuses to pay the ₹1,000 penalty, they may be produced before a competent court. The court can impose a fine of up to ₹2,000 for non-payment.
This makes it clear that refusing to pay the penalty doesn't make the matter disappear.
The increase from ₹500 to ₹1,000 effectively doubles the earlier maximum penalty specified under these rules.