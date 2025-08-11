Indian Railways gives safety a major upgrade

Western Railway leads with the most camera-fitted coaches (1,679), followed by Central, Southern, Eastern, and Northern zones. The big goal? Eventually cover all 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locomotives across India.

How do the cameras work?

Each coach gets four dome cameras at entrances to keep an eye on public spaces—no peeking into private compartments.

Locomotives have extra coverage with six cameras and two microphones for audio.

These high-tech cameras work even at high speeds or in low light, so you're covered without giving up your privacy.