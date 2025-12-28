Indian Railways hikes long-distance train fares (again)

How much more will you pay?

For second-class ordinary journeys, there's no hike if your trip is under 215km.

But if you're traveling farther: add ₹5 for 216-750km, ₹10 for up to 1,250km, ₹15 up to 1,750km, and ₹20 beyond that (up to a max of 2,250km).

On big routes like Delhi-Mumbai (1,400km), AC fares go up by ₹56; non-AC by ₹42; second-class by ₹16.