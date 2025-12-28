'I'm Indian': Tripura student's last words before racial attack

A 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura , Anjel Chakma, succumbed to his injuries in a Dehradun hospital on Friday. He had been battling for his life for over two weeks after a racially charged attack on December 9. The incident occurred when Anjel and his younger brother Michael were confronted by a group of men in Uttarakhand 's Selaqui area near Dehradun.

Attack details Racial slurs lead to violent confrontation The brothers were on a routine grocery shopping trip when they were stopped and taunted with racial slurs. Anjel, who had been studying in Dehradun for over a year, confronted the men, saying, "We are not Chinese... We are Indians." This assertion was met with violence as the group attacked him and Michael.

Aftermath Injuries and arrests following the attack Anjel suffered severe injuries to his neck and spine, while Michael was also injured in the attack. The police registered a case on December 12 after Michael filed a complaint. Five of the six accused were arrested by December 14, including two juveniles. However, Yagya Awasthi, the main accused, is believed to have fled to Nepal.

Legal proceedings Charges upgraded after victim's death Initially, the FIR was registered under sections for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. After Anjel's death, charges were upgraded to murder and committing a crime with common intention. Senior sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar confirmed that two police teams are now on Awasthi's trail with a reward of ₹25,000 announced for information leading to his arrest.