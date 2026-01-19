Indian Railways hikes ticket fares again—here's what's changing

Indian Railways is bumping up ticket prices starting December 26, 2025. This fare revision is in the financial year 2025-26, aimed at managing rising costs and bringing in an extra ₹600 crore.

What's getting pricier? If you're traveling ordinary class for up to 215km, your fare stays the same.

For longer trips, it goes up by one paise per km.

Mail/Express non-AC and AC classes see a two paise per km hike, and a 500km non-AC journey would cost about ₹10 extra.

Who will feel the pinch? Popular routes like Delhi-Howrah (1,441km) and Delhi-Mumbai (1,365km) get a ₹15 bump for ordinary tickets and ₹30 more for Mail/Express non-AC/AC tickets.

The new fares hit Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Vande Bharat and similar trains but skip suburban services and monthly passes.