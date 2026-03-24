Indian Railways introduces new rules for counter tickets India Mar 24, 2026

Indian Railways announced five new reforms under its ongoing 'Reform Express' initiative, bringing in new rules to make ticketing more transparent and passenger-friendly.

Counter tickets will soon be cancellable from any railway station across the country and passengers will even be able to change their boarding station digitally up to 30 minutes before the train departs from its origin station.

The goal? Cut down on ticket misuse and give genuine travelers a smoother ride.