Indian Railways is swapping diesel trains for cleaner, battery-powered ones
Big news: Indian Railways is phasing out 2,500 diesel locomotives and giving them a green makeover with batteries and alternative fuels.
The focus is on making short- and medium-distance routes cleaner, starting with yard work, shunting, and last-mile freight.
Only about 400km of track still need electrification—so the network's almost fully electric.
Hydrogen trains are rolling out
India has conducted trial runs of its first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat.
This 10-coach train—the world's longest on a Broad Gauge (5 ft 6 in) platform—runs on hydrogen made in Jind and only emits water vapor.
It's a big step toward zero-emission travel.
Battery upgrades & new electric engines
Companies are already retrofitting old engines with lithium batteries (one got upgraded in September 2025) and working on even more powerful hydrogen models.
Plus, Siemens recently supplied new electric freight locomotives under a massive ₹26,000 crore project.
Cleaner trains are coming fast!