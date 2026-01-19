Indian Railways is swapping diesel trains for cleaner, battery-powered ones India Jan 19, 2026

Big news: Indian Railways is phasing out 2,500 diesel locomotives and giving them a green makeover with batteries and alternative fuels.

The focus is on making short- and medium-distance routes cleaner, starting with yard work, shunting, and last-mile freight.

Only about 400km of track still need electrification—so the network's almost fully electric.