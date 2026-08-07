Indian Railways launches 112 special Onam train trips for Kerala
Indian Railways is stepping up for Onam this year by launching 112 special train trips between August 14 and September 6.
Southern Railway will handle nearly half, with trips both within Kerala and linking it to neighboring railway zones.
The rest will be managed by South Western, South Central, and South Eastern Railways, covering key routes in and out of Kerala.
Special Onam services up 103%
These trains connect big cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hyderabad with popular Kerala spots such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kannur, and Ernakulam.
With a 103% jump in services compared to last year's festival season (just 55 special trips), the aim is to cut down waitlists and make travel smoother for students, tourists, and everyone heading home for Onam.
Southern Railway says it will keep an eye on demand (and add more trains if needed) so you can expect less hassle getting where you need to go.