Indian Railways launches Bengaluru Mumbai biweekly train after 3 decades
After a long wait, there's finally a new train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Indian Railways just launched this biweekly service, the second direct train in 30 years, officially flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The train aims to make travel smoother along the 1,210km stretch, with services starting May 23 from Bengaluru and May 24 from Mumbai.
Bengaluru Mumbai train departs Tuesdays Saturdays
The train (Nos. 16553/16554) leaves SMVT Bengaluru at 8:35pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays, reaching Lokmanya Tilak Terminus the next evening at 8:40pm.
Return trips are every Sunday and Wednesday night.
Tickets start at ₹750 for sleeper class, ₹1,880 for AC 3-tier, and ₹2,575 for AC 2-tier.
With stops at places like Tumakuru and Pune and comfy LHB coaches, this is a welcome upgrade for anyone traveling between these two cities.