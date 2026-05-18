Indian Railways launches Bengaluru Mumbai biweekly train after 3 decades

Bengaluru Mumbai train departs Tuesdays Saturdays

The train (Nos. 16553/16554) leaves SMVT Bengaluru at 8:35pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays, reaching Lokmanya Tilak Terminus the next evening at 8:40pm.

Return trips are every Sunday and Wednesday night.

Tickets start at ₹750 for sleeper class, ₹1,880 for AC 3-tier, and ₹2,575 for AC 2-tier.

With stops at places like Tumakuru and Pune and comfy LHB coaches, this is a welcome upgrade for anyone traveling between these two cities.