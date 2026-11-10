Indian Railways launches Vande Bharat sleepers, BEML builds bullet
Indian Railways launched Vande Bharat sleeper trains on three big overnight routes: Delhi-Varanasi and Mumbai-Bengaluru a few days ago, while the Guwahati-Howrah service was introduced earlier this year.
These fully air-conditioned trains are designed for comfortable, faster overnight journeys and are a fresh upgrade from the old-school Rajdhani Express.
Ten Vande Bharat sleepers: 6 built
Six out of 10 new Vande Bharat sleeper trains are already built, with more coming soon, including four being made.
Plus, BEML is manufacturing India's first high-speed bullet train for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, with a section of the stretch expected to become operational in the second half of 2027.