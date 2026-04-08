Indian Railways permits boarding station change 30 minutes before departure
India
Good news for train travelers: Indian Railways now allows you to change your boarding station up to 30 minutes before your train leaves.
No more stressing over sudden plan changes or traffic jams; just update your stop online through IRCTC instead of canceling or rebooking.
Passengers must board from updated station
Hop onto the IRCTC website or app and pick a new boarding point, as long as it's done before the 30-minute cutoff.
Just remember, you'll need to board from the updated station to keep your ticket valid.
This move is part of Indian Railways's push to make travel smoother and more digital-friendly for regular commuters.