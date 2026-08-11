Indian Railways resumes coach exports to Bangladesh with 19 coaches
India
Indian Railways is back to exporting passenger coaches to Bangladesh, ending a decade-long pause.
This week, 19 brand-new coaches, featuring AC sleepers, chair cars, and power cars, are rolling out from the Kapurthala factory.
It's also the first delivery since Bangladesh's change in leadership.
RITES wins ₹915cr Bangladesh coach contract
This shipment kicks off a ₹915 crore deal awarded to RITES in May 2024 through a global competitive bidding process, where India will supply 200 broad-gauge coaches funded by the European Investment Bank.
These new coaches aren't just shiny: they're built for extra crash safety and have electrical systems tailored for Bangladesh's railways.