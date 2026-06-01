Indian Railways rolls out atmospheric water generators at stations
Indian Railways is rolling out atmospheric water generators (AWGs) in spots where clean drinking water is hard to find.
These machines literally pull moisture from the air and turn it into safe water, making things greener and easier for people who need it most.
The Railway Board kicked off the hunt for new locations last month.
Railways installed 1st AWG at Secunderabad
The first AWG landed at Secunderabad station in 2019, with more popping up in Mumbai by 2022.
Funding comes from the environment-related works budget, which also covers water conservation and renewable energy projects (since 2016, Indian Railways has set aside 1% of infrastructure costs for green initiatives).
Officials say local companies can handle the tech, and how many generators get installed depends on demand and cost compared to other options.