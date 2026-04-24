Indian Railways seeks consolidated approvals, standardized designs to speed construction

Indian Railways plans 7 high-speed corridors

Seven new high-speed rail corridors are on the cards, like Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Varanasi, plus others connecting big cities in the south and east.

A special team will work with local officials to sort out land issues quickly so these projects stay on track for the government's 2026-27 goals.

The hope is that faster trains will mean better travel (and less waiting) for everyone.