Indian Railways seeks consolidated approvals, standardized designs to speed construction
Indian Railways wants to make bullet trains a reality sooner by getting all the needed approvals in one go, instead of waiting for separate clearances from different authorities.
This move should help avoid land delays that made the Mumbai-Ahmedabad line super expensive.
They're also planning to use standardized designs and pre-made parts to build faster and smarter.
Indian Railways plans 7 high-speed corridors
Seven new high-speed rail corridors are on the cards, like Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Varanasi, plus others connecting big cities in the south and east.
A special team will work with local officials to sort out land issues quickly so these projects stay on track for the government's 2026-27 goals.
The hope is that faster trains will mean better travel (and less waiting) for everyone.