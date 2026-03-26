Indian Railways to build underpasses at unmanned crossings

Underpasses will be made from prefabricated pieces

Here's the cool part: these underpasses will be made from prefabricated pieces, so most of the work happens off-site.

When it's time to install, trains pause for just 12 hours while crews put everything in place, meaning each underpass can be up and running in a single day.

The designs are meant to be user-friendly and avoid waterlogging, with the whole project expected to roll out over the next five or six years.