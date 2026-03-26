Indian Railways to build underpasses at unmanned crossings
India
Indian Railways just announced a plan to build underpasses at busy railway crossings where people often risk their lives crossing the tracks.
The idea is to make it safer and easier for folks (especially those heading to fields, schools, or work with bikes or motorcycles) to get across without dodging trains.
Underpasses will be made from prefabricated pieces
Here's the cool part: these underpasses will be made from prefabricated pieces, so most of the work happens off-site.
When it's time to install, trains pause for just 12 hours while crews put everything in place, meaning each underpass can be up and running in a single day.
The designs are meant to be user-friendly and avoid waterlogging, with the whole project expected to roll out over the next five or six years.