Indian Railways to launch Mumbai Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper 2026
Big news for travelers: the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train is rolling out in 2026, promising to cut your journey down to about 13 hours.
Pune will be a key stop along the way.
This upgrade is part of Indian Railways's push to make long-distance travel faster and more comfortable between major cities.
Vande Bharat has 16 AC coaches
The train comes with 16 air-conditioned coaches and space for more than 800 passengers, offering different berth options so you can pick what suits you best.
Expect quieter rides thanks to noise-reduction technology and ergonomic berths, plus safety features like the Kavach system and automatic doors for smoother, safer journeys at speeds up to 180km per hour.
The new service should make trips between Bengaluru and Pune, two big technology and education hubs, a lot easier and more comfortable.