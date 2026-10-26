Indian Railways to launch Vande Bharat sleeper trains next week
Big news for travelers: Indian Railways is rolling out Vande Bharat sleeper trains on the Mumbai-Bengaluru and Delhi-Varanasi routes next week.
The Mumbai-Bengaluru train kicks off October 31, followed by the Delhi-Varanasi route on November 1.
These overnight trains are set to make long-distance journeys between major cities a lot more comfortable and convenient.
Vande Bharat Mumbai Bengaluru 15-16 hours
The Mumbai-Bengaluru service links two major economic centers in about 15 to 16 hours, perfect for anyone looking to save time and skip the hassle of flights.
Meanwhile, the Delhi-Varanasi train runs overnight via Prayagraj and Kanpur, connecting the capital with one of India's key religious and tourist destinations.
Both routes reflect Indian Railways' push for faster, smoother travel across key regions.