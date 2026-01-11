Why Indian Railways wants to test galvanized steel rails

The Indian Railways is planning to experiment with galvanized steel rails in coastal and high-humidity areas. The move is aimed at reducing corrosion and increasing the lifespan of tracks from three years to over 12 years. This could save the Railways billions in annual renewal costs, which currently stand at ₹20,000 crore.

Cost analysis A cost-effective solution While galvanized steel is 10% more expensive than normal steel rails, costing ₹84,000 per ton as opposed to ₹76,000 per ton for regular steel, experts believe that the lifecycle cost of these rails would be lower due to their longer lifespan. V Shanker, former executive director-planning of Railways, said, "The cost could vary anywhere between 8-20% depending on the kind of coating put on rails."

Procurement plan Phased procurement and expert opinion The Indian Railways plans to procure one lakh tons of treated steel in phases. The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has already approved standards for zinc thermal-sprayed grade steel rails. However, experts are divided over whether zinc coating would survive friction from train wheels or interfere with crack-detection sensors.

Pilot study Previous pilot study and ongoing projects The Railways had conducted a small pilot study on rust-free rails on the Vijayawada-Guntur section. The galvanized rails could also be used for new lines, track doubling, and gage conversion projects. The Indian Railways has allocated ₹32,235 crore for new lines, and ₹32,000 crore for track doubling in its capital expenditure plan for FY26.