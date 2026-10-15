Indian Railways warns against speaker mode, ₹5,000 fines, jail possible
India
No more blasting music or loud videos on trains. Indian Railways now warns passengers against speaker mode to keep journeys peaceful.
If you play media without headphones or take loud, prolonged calls, you could get fined up to ₹5,000 or even face jail time.
The advisory is all about using earphones and keeping things quiet for everyone, especially in air-conditioned coaches.
Southern Railway enforcing speaker rule
Southern Railway is already enforcing the rule with announcements and notices.
Ticket examiners can now fine or remove anyone breaking it.
If someone's being noisy, you can report them to railway staff or submit a complaint through RailMadad, helping make train rides better for everyone.