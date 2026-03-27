Indian Railways's new ticket cancelation, refund rules from April 2026

What about partial refunds?

Partial refund amounts are being tweaked too, so expect changes in how much you get back if you cancel late.

RAC and Tatkal ticket rules aren't changing: confirmed Tatkal tickets still won't get refunds, while waitlisted or contingent ones follow the current deduction policy.

For RAC e-tickets, make sure to cancel or file a TDR online at least 30 minutes before your train leaves if you want a refund.