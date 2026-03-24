Indian Railways's new ticket cancelation rules: What you need to know

Heads up if you travel by train: Indian Railways is tightening its ticket cancelation policies starting April 2026. The new rules are meant to crack down on touts and help the railways manage revenue better. They'll apply to all regular trains; premium services such as Vande Bharat Sleeper Express and Amrit Bharat II are in a separate category and are subject to their own, stricter cancelation rules.

Regular trains Cancel your ticket more than 72 hours before departure and you'll pay a flat fee (a flat cancelation charge per passenger; class-wise rates apply).

Leave it closer, and the penalty goes up: 25% of fare if canceled between 72 and 24 hours, 50% between 24 and 8 hours, and zero refund if you cancel less than 8 hours before departure.

Premium services For premium trains with only confirmed seats (no waitlists), refunds are tighter:

cancel more than 72 hours ahead: 25% cancelation charge (so 75% of the fare refunded);

between 72 and 8 hours it's capped at a 50% refund;

after that, no refund at all.