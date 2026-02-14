Indian Railways's safety budget nearly tripled between 2013-14 and 2025-26 India Feb 14, 2026

Indian Railways is seriously stepping up its safety game, boosting its budget from ₹39,200 crore in 2013-14 to a huge ₹1,17,693 crore for 2025-26.

Thanks to this push, train accidents have seen a steep decline over the past decade—a big win for everyone who travels.