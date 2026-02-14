Indian Railways's safety budget nearly tripled between 2013-14 and 2025-26
Indian Railways is seriously stepping up its safety game, boosting its budget from ₹39,200 crore in 2013-14 to a huge ₹1,17,693 crore for 2025-26.
Thanks to this push, train accidents have seen a steep decline over the past decade—a big win for everyone who travels.
Kavach getting most of the new investment
A lot of the new investment is going into Kavach, India's own Automatic Train Protection system.
It now covers busy routes like Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah, with over 48,000 staff trained and thousands of locomotives set to get it soon.
More coaches, engines getting CCTV cameras
The spending isn't just about gadgets—there's substantial deployment of Kavach-related infrastructure and CCTV installations.
Plus, more coaches and engines are getting CCTV cameras and Kavach-enabled signal information and interfacing with electronic interlocking.
All these moves aim to make your next train ride safer.