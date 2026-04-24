Indian sailor detained, Iran seizes ships in Strait of Hormuz
An Indian sailor is among the crew detained after Iranian forces seized two ships, Francesca and Epaminondas, in the busy Strait of Hormuz on April 22.
The Indian government has checked in with its citizen on board to make sure he is safe.
Iran says it stopped the ships for transit violations, but Vanguard Tech, a maritime security firm, says one of the targeted ships had prior authorisation to pass through the waterway.
India evacuates more than 2,600 sailors
India has already evacuated more than 2,600 sailors from the region since late February as tensions keep rising.
Thankfully, no Indians have been hurt in these incidents.
Meanwhile, a third ship called Euphoria was attacked, but all 21 Indian crew members are safe.
Officials say they are staying focused on protecting Indian seafarers working in this risky area.