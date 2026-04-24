Indian sailor detained, Iran seizes ships in Strait of Hormuz India Apr 24, 2026

An Indian sailor is among the crew detained after Iranian forces seized two ships, Francesca and Epaminondas, in the busy Strait of Hormuz on April 22.

The Indian government has checked in with its citizen on board to make sure he is safe.

Iran says it stopped the ships for transit violations, but Vanguard Tech, a maritime security firm, says one of the targeted ships had prior authorisation to pass through the waterway.