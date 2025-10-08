Next Article
Indian student arrested for wearing 'Azad Kashmir' t-shirt
India
A viral video landed 20-year-old student Inayat Ameen in trouble after he was seen riding a two-wheeler in Bengaluru on September 22, wearing a red T-shirt with a symbol associated with "Azad Kashmir" and shouting slogans.
The clip quickly spread on social media, sparking complaints and concern.
Police charged Ameen for promoting communal hatred
Police charged Ameen for promoting communal hatred and hurting religious sentiments, saying his actions disturbed public peace.
Using the video and his vehicle number, officers—helped by a local social worker—traced and arrested him soon after.
The investigation is still on as authorities try to understand his motive and decide what happens next.