Indian Supreme Court rules silence alone not cruelty, sentence overturned
India
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if a husband goes silent for a few days, that alone doesn't count as cruelty under Indian law.
In this case, the man was convicted after 13 days of no communication with his wife, who later died by suicide; the judges overturned his sentence, saying silence isn't enough to prove cruelty.
Court says Section 498A needs evidence
The court explained that for something to be considered cruelty under Section 498A, there needs to be solid evidence of behavior so serious it harms the woman's mental health or pushes her toward extreme actions.
Just having minor disagreements or short periods without talking doesn't meet that standard; the judges stressed that facts and real consequences matter more than assumptions.