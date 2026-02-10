Indian techie shot dead in Canada; probe underway
Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, a 37-year-old techie from Bengaluru, was shot and killed in a targeted attack at the Woodbine Shopping Centre parking lot in Toronto over the weekend.
The shooting happened around 3:30pm when several shots were fired into his white SUV; he was transported to a hospital, but he didn't survive.
Nandakumar was specifically targeted
Toronto Police are treating this as a homicide and believe Nandakumar was specifically targeted, though the motive is still unclear.
His parents, who had been planning his wedding, are urging authorities to send his body back to India quickly.
His mother thinks his efforts to promote Kannada culture in Toronto might be linked to the attack.
Karnataka officials have reached out for help with repatriation as the investigation continues.