Indian vessel with 20,400 MT LPG docks in Gujarat

The Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier, Jag Vikram, reached Kandla Port in Gujarat on Tuesday night. The vessel had crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 11 with a cargo of 20,400 metric tons of LPG. It docked at Oil Jetty No. 1 in Kandla Port and unloading operations are expected to begin soon.

Strategic significance Jag Vikram's transit a major achievement for India Jag Vikram's transit is a major achievement for India as it is the first Indian vessel to pass through the strategic corridor after a 14-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The ceasefire was aimed at reducing regional tensions and reopening key maritime trade routes. The arrival of Jag Vikram is expected to strengthen India's LPG supply chain, which relies heavily on imports from Gulf countries.

Repatriation efforts Efforts on to bring back stranded vessels The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are working together to bring back 15 Indian-flagged vessels stranded at the Strait of Hormuz. MoPSW Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal said they are "trying and putting our efforts to bring our vessels back." He assured that as soon as it is possible for these vessels to sail, they will return.

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