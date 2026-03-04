Indian visitors denied entry to Rishikesh fest for foreigners: Report
The Rishikesh Kirtan Fest 2026 is getting called out after a viral Instagram video showed Indian visitors being denied entry while foreigners were let in more easily.
In the clip, yoga teacher Rahul questions a staff member about why Indians are being sidelined, and the staffer replies that the event is meant to share "Bharatiya culture" with outsiders, and a representative later said the event aims to spread awareness to those "who have no connection with Indian culture."
This has sparked a wave of criticism and calls for fair treatment.
Festival-goers demand equal access, share similar experiences
Others have shared similar experiences—like digital nomad Kriti Kumari, who said she was turned away twice even as her white friend got in.
Reports suggest Indians can only attend in the mornings, while evenings are reserved for foreigners.
Frustrated festival-goers and social media users are now demanding equal access so everyone can celebrate local traditions together.