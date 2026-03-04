Indian visitors denied entry to Rishikesh fest for foreigners: Report India Mar 04, 2026

The Rishikesh Kirtan Fest 2026 is getting called out after a viral Instagram video showed Indian visitors being denied entry while foreigners were let in more easily.

In the clip, yoga teacher Rahul questions a staff member about why Indians are being sidelined, and the staffer replies that the event is meant to share "Bharatiya culture" with outsiders, and a representative later said the event aims to spread awareness to those "who have no connection with Indian culture."

This has sparked a wave of criticism and calls for fair treatment.