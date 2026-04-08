Indian woman asks high court to collect husband's sperm
India
A woman has asked the high court for permission to collect her husband's sperm: he's been in a persistent vegetative state since March 2026.
The couple had hoped to have children, but his illness changed everything.
Her lawyer says time is crucial if she wants a chance at future conception.
Indian law requires both spouses' consent
The court will consider her request on April 9, but things aren't simple.
Indian law requires both spouses' consent for using sperm, and since her husband can't give it, the situation raises tough ethical questions.