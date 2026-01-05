Indian woman in Pakistan says, "I married Hussain willingly" India Jan 05, 2026

Sarabjit Kaur, 52, from Punjab, made headlines after converting to Islam and marrying Pakistani man Nasir Hussain just a day after arriving in Pakistan with Sikh pilgrims in November 2025.

In court, she shared that her decision to convert and marry was entirely her own—"I am a divorcee and wanted to marry Hussain; therefore, I came here for the purpose"—and said there was no pressure involved.