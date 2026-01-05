Indian woman in Pakistan says, "I married Hussain willingly"
Sarabjit Kaur, 52, from Punjab, made headlines after converting to Islam and marrying Pakistani man Nasir Hussain just a day after arriving in Pakistan with Sikh pilgrims in November 2025.
In court, she shared that her decision to convert and marry was entirely her own—"I am a divorcee and wanted to marry Hussain; therefore, I came here for the purpose"—and said there was no pressure involved.
Her statement counters abduction claims
Kaur's testimony directly challenges her family's and Indian officials' claims that she was abducted.
She made it clear the marriage and conversion were voluntary—even though her visa had expired.
The case has stirred up some cross-border tension, but the Lahore High Court later stepped in to stop police harassment of the couple.
Who is Sarabjit Kaur?
Known for keeping to herself in her Amanipur village, Kaur lived alone in a large haveli.
She traveled as part of a Sikh pilgrimage group to Pakistan on a single-entry visa; her family only found out about the marriage through official channels—not from Kaur herself.