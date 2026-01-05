Next Article
Kozhikode: Beer truck overturns after crash, driver loses life
India
Early Monday morning in Kozhikode, a lorry loaded with beer overturned at Iringadanpalli junction after crashing into a car.
The accident killed the 30-year-old driver, Akhil Krishnan, and left over 700 boxes of bottles scattered across the busy road.
Police blame car's negligent driving; rescue took an hour
Police say careless driving by the car's driver led to the fatal crash and have filed a case.
More than 20 officers are now guarding the site to stop people from grabbing spilled bottles.
It took rescue teams about an hour to free Krishnan from the wreckage before he was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead.