India's 1st big monsoon depression near Balasore brings heavy rain
India
India's first big monsoon depression this year is causing serious downpours in Odisha, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.
The system is hovering near Balasore in Odisha and is expected to cross the coast soon, keeping things wet as it pulls moisture from the Bay of Bengal into central India.
IMD forecasts western rains, deficits ease
The IMD predicts heavy rain for western Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, and Mumbai until Thursday thanks to a mix of monsoon action and a western disturbance.
Good news: central India's rainfall deficit has dropped by nearly 17% points and the overall country deficit is now at 27%.
As the monsoon spreads fully across India over the next few days, expect less rain in Central India but more showers up north and in the northeast by mid-July.