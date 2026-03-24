India's 1st court-approved passive euthanasia patient passes away
Harish Rana, who became India's first court-approved passive euthanasia patient, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi (AIIMS) on Tuesday.
He had been in a permanent vegetative state since a serious fall in 2013 left him with irreversible brain damage.
After two medical boards confirmed there was no hope of recovery, the Supreme Court allowed his life support to be withdrawn earlier this month, following strict guidelines to ensure his comfort.
Harish's family cared for him for 13 years
Once a top engineering student at Panjab University, Harish's life changed dramatically after his accident at age 20.
For 13 years, he survived on clinically assisted nutrition and hydration, with occasional oxygen support, and showed no awareness of his surroundings.
His family, deeply committed and visited by members of the Brahma Kumaris, cared for him every day and fought for his right to die with dignity, even when their initial petition was rejected by the Delhi High Court.
Supreme Court's landmark judgment on right to die with dignity
A team of doctors led by Dr. Seema Mishra oversaw the careful withdrawal of support at AIIMS, focusing on pain management and respect for Harish's dignity as required by law.
The Supreme Court highlighted that everyone deserves the right to die with dignity under Article 21 — a principle set in its landmark 2018 judgment.