India's 1st court-approved passive euthanasia patient passes away India Mar 24, 2026

Harish Rana, who became India's first court-approved passive euthanasia patient, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi (AIIMS) on Tuesday.

He had been in a permanent vegetative state since a serious fall in 2013 left him with irreversible brain damage.

After two medical boards confirmed there was no hope of recovery, the Supreme Court allowed his life support to be withdrawn earlier this month, following strict guidelines to ensure his comfort.