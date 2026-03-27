India's 1st hydrogen trainset completes successful trial run
India just completed a successful trial run of its first hydrogen-powered trainset; big news for green transport.
The oscillation trial was conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) as part of the evaluation;
the train is planned to operate between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, and, once introduced into commercial service, India would join Germany and Japan in using this clean rail technology.
World's most powerful hydrogen train on broad-gauge track
Built in Chennai, the 10-coach train is the world's most powerful hydrogen train on a broad-gauge track.
Instead of carbon dioxide, it only releases water vapor.
The hydrogen fuel comes from a special plant in Jind, showing Indian Railways's push to meet its net-zero carbon emission targets and make travel cleaner for everyone.