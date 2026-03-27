India's 1st hydrogen trainset completes successful trial run India Mar 27, 2026

India just completed a successful trial run of its first hydrogen-powered trainset; big news for green transport.

The oscillation trial was conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) as part of the evaluation;

the train is planned to operate between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, and, once introduced into commercial service, India would join Germany and Japan in using this clean rail technology.