India's 1st locally designed bullet train prototype due March 2027
India
India's first locally designed bullet train is almost here!
The prototype is expected to be ready by March 2027, with testing lined up soon after.
This project follows the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project launch from 2017 and marks a major step toward faster travel in India.
BEML building ₹866.87 cr trains Bengaluru
The trains are being built in Bengaluru by BEML, thanks to an ₹866.87 crore contract.
They'll zip along at a design speed of 280km/h and can cross 250km/h in operation, handle everything from scorching heat to dust, and feature full air conditioning, reclining and rotatable seats, infotainment systems, and accessibility for divyangjan passengers.
The first line, Mumbai to Ahmedabad, is expected to have its Surat-Bilimora section running by August 2027.