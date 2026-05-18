India's 1st privately-built military C-295 ready for testing in Vadodara
Big news for Indian aviation: the country's first home-assembled Airbus C-295 military transport plane is ready for testing at the Tata-Airbus facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.
This marks a new chapter: it is the first time a private Indian company has built a large military aircraft.
The C-295 is not just for show; it will help with troop transport, cargo missions, disaster relief, and can even take off from unprepared and short runways.
India Airbus deal for 56 C-295s
The ₹22,000 crore partnership between India and Airbus will swap out the air force's aging planes with 56 new C-295s, 16 coming directly from Spain, while Tata builds 40 right here at home.
Impressively, Tata's Nagpur team handles most of the airframe before final assembly in Vadodara.
The project appears to be ahead of schedule and highlights India's push for self-reliance in defense tech.