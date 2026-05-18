India's 1st privately-built military C-295 ready for testing in Vadodara India May 18, 2026

Big news for Indian aviation: the country's first home-assembled Airbus C-295 military transport plane is ready for testing at the Tata-Airbus facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

This marks a new chapter: it is the first time a private Indian company has built a large military aircraft.

The C-295 is not just for show; it will help with troop transport, cargo missions, disaster relief, and can even take off from unprepared and short runways.