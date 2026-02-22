India's 1st regional rapid train is here: All you need
India just got its first-ever regional rapid trains, thanks to the new Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, now fully open.
This 82km line links Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi with Modipuram in Meerut, letting you zip between the two cities in under an hour.
The Namo Bharat trains hit speeds up to 160km/h—so slow travel is officially out.
Connecting the dots
This isn't just another metro—it's a big step for getting around NCR faster and smarter.
The RRTS connects smoothly with the new Meerut Metro (India's fastest at 120km/h), plus major spots like Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and Delhi Metro Pink Line.
One ticket works across systems, and you can pay by QR code or smart card.
Fares start at ₹20, making quick city-hopping a lot easier for everyone—especially if you're always on the move.