India's 1st regional rapid train is here: All you need

Connecting the dots

This isn't just another metro—it's a big step for getting around NCR faster and smarter.

The RRTS connects smoothly with the new Meerut Metro (India's fastest at 120km/h), plus major spots like Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and Delhi Metro Pink Line.

One ticket works across systems, and you can pay by QR code or smart card.

Fares start at ₹20, making quick city-hopping a lot easier for everyone—especially if you're always on the move.