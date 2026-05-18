India's 2026 monsoon will determine crop yields and food prices

Kerala's early shower, El Nino risk

This year's monsoon is showing up early: Kerala is expected to receive its first monsoon shower almost a week ahead of schedule.

But there's a twist: El Nino conditions in the Pacific could mean less rain overall.

If that happens, it could hurt harvests and push up prices for everyday staples like rice and sugar.

The next few weeks will really set the tone for farmers and everyone who depends on what they grow.