India's 2026 monsoon will determine crop yields and food prices
India's 2026 monsoon is a big deal: it delivers most of the country's annual rainfall between June and September, keeping over half of its farmland alive.
Key crops like rice, sugarcane, and cotton depend on these rains.
When the monsoon is strong, farmers thrive and food prices stay steady; when it's weak, there can be crop failures and rising costs.
Kerala's early shower, El Nino risk
This year's monsoon is showing up early: Kerala is expected to receive its first monsoon shower almost a week ahead of schedule.
But there's a twist: El Nino conditions in the Pacific could mean less rain overall.
If that happens, it could hurt harvests and push up prices for everyday staples like rice and sugar.
The next few weeks will really set the tone for farmers and everyone who depends on what they grow.