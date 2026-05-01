India's 2027 census begins household fieldwork across 6 regions
The 2027 Census has officially kicked off its first phase in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Chandigarh.
After the notified 15-day self-enumeration period, trained census workers are now visiting homes to gather housing-related data.
This round of fieldwork runs until May 30, 2026.
Digital census sees 82L online responses
The new digital self-enumeration option has been a hit: about 82 lakh households have already used it on se.census.gov.in.
If you're in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) area, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, or Jharkhand, you can still fill out your details online until May 15; after that, census teams will start home visits from May 16 to June 14.
Bihar wraps up its online phase soon too—field visits there begin May 2.
So if you've filled the form online already, keep your self-enumeration ID handy when the census team drops by!